도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

중국, 천문학 연구 노력 강화를 위해 Xuntian 우주선 발사

By맘포 브레시아

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
중국, 천문학 연구 노력 강화를 위해 Xuntian 우주선 발사

China is gearing up for a significant project that will bolster its astronomical research efforts and strengthen the utilization of its space station complex. The spacecraft, known as Xuntian, is set to be launched in the near future. Also referred to as the Chinese Survey Space Telescope or the Chinese Space Station Telescope (CSST), Xuntian will co-orbit alongside China’s Tiangong space station.

With a sizable two-meter diameter primary mirror, Xuntian is expected to surpass NASA’s renowned Hubble Space Telescope. Its close proximity to the Chinese space station will allow for periodic maintenance by Chinese astronauts. The Xuntian telescope has a projected mission lifespan of 10 years, but it may be extendable.

Engineered to capture high-definition panoramic views of the universe, Xuntian will have a spatial resolution comparable to that of the Hubble Space Telescope. However, Xuntian’s observational capacity will far exceed Hubble’s, boasting a field of view over 300 times larger.

The chief designer of the China manned space program, Zhou Jianping, describes Xuntian as the most important scientific project since the launch of China’s space station program. It is highly anticipated by the Chinese astronomical community and represents state-of-the-art technology in astronomy.

Equipped with five observation instruments, including the Xuntian module, the terahertz module, the multichannel imager, the integral field spectrograph, and the extrasolar planetary imaging coronagraph, Xuntian will greatly enhance China’s capabilities in exploring the cosmos.

In conclusion, the upcoming launch of the Xuntian spacecraft signifies China’s dedication to advancing its presence in space exploration and astronomical research. With its superior observational capacity and state-of-the-art technology, Xuntian is poised to contribute significantly to our understanding of the universe.

출처 :
– 스페이스닷컴

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

Caltech, Phil Hopkins의 Simons 조사관 임명을 축하

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

새로운 연구는 초기 은하의 신비를 밝힙니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

천문학 애호가들은 이번 주말에 드라코니드 유성우를 목격할 수 있습니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

Caltech, Phil Hopkins의 Simons 조사관 임명을 축하

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구는 초기 은하의 신비를 밝힙니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

천문학 애호가들은 이번 주말에 드라코니드 유성우를 목격할 수 있습니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

ISRO의 다가오는 임무: Shukrayaan에서 금성과 XPoSat까지

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0