도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

소행성 2023 TV3가 오늘 지구에 근접 접근 중입니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
소행성 2023 TV3가 오늘 지구에 근접 접근 중입니다.

NASA has recently announced that an asteroid known as Asteroid 2023 TV3 is set to make its closest approach to Earth today, October 12. This asteroid is expected to pass by at a distance four times closer than the Moon, making it one of the closest asteroid approaches of 2023.

Asteroid 2023 TV3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are space rocks that cross Earth’s orbit. These asteroids are named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by astronomer Karl Reinmuth. The asteroid has a size range between 26 and 59 feet, making it comparable to the Chelyabinsk asteroid that caused significant damage in Russia in 2013.

This particular asteroid is traveling at a speed of about 51,196 kilometers per hour, which is much faster than the speed of a hypersonic ballistic missile. Despite its speed, this is the first time Asteroid 2023 TV3 has been observed approaching Earth, according to NASA. However, no further close approaches are expected in the near future.

Although NASA and other space agencies have a network of telescopes and observatories to track and monitor asteroids, it is not uncommon for asteroids to go unnoticed until they are relatively close to Earth. In the case of Asteroid 2023 NT1, it wasn’t detected until it entered Earth’s 60,000-mile radius, which is four times closer than the Moon.

Tracking and monitoring asteroids is crucial for identifying potential threats and developing strategies to mitigate the risk they pose to our planet. While this close approach of Asteroid 2023 TV3 poses no imminent danger, it serves as a reminder of the importance of continued vigilance in monitoring the skies for potentially hazardous asteroids.

출처 :
– 나사
- 저것

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0