도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

우주에서 몸이 즉시 얼지 않는 이유

By맘포 브레시아

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
우주에서 몸이 즉시 얼지 않는 이유

Summary: The average temperature of outer space is -270 degrees Celsius, which is extremely cold. However, contrary to popular belief, your body won’t freeze instantly if exposed to space. The reason for this is the lack of particles in space that can transfer heat energy. Unlike on Earth, where atoms constantly interact and transfer energy, there are very few particles in space, resulting in minimal energy transfer. While radiation can occur in space, it is a slow process compared to the energy transfer between colliding objects. As a result, it would take between 18-36 hours for your body to freeze in space due to radiational cooling. However, being stranded in space presents other challenges such as low pressure and lack of oxygen, which can be more immediate concerns.

Temperature is a measurement of the energy of matter’s vibration, with higher energy resulting in higher temperature. Absolute zero refers to the point where matter has no vibration and therefore no temperature. Heat is transferred when atoms with different amounts of energy come in contact, with atoms transferring energy until they reach the same temperature. In space, the lack of particles means there are few opportunities for energy transfer, resulting in minimal heat transfer to your body. Instead, your body would cool primarily through the process of radiation, which is much slower compared to conduction.

Being stranded in space poses various challenges beyond freezing. Oxygen availability and extreme low pressure are concerns that require further exploration. While freezing is not an immediate threat, the lack of heat transfer and the vastly different conditions in space make it an inhospitable environment for humans.

출처 :
– 기사 출처 : [출처]
– Definitions of temperature, absolute zero, and heat transfer: Author’s knowledge

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0