도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

비밀 생존 공간: NASA의 고무실

By로버트 앤드류

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
비밀 생존 공간: NASA의 고무실

Space travel is risky and complex, which is why NASA takes extensive measures to ensure the safety of its crew. One such measure is the creation of the Rubber Room, a secret facility located deep below Launch Pad 39 Complex on Merritt Island in Florida. This underground network of tunnels and bunkers was designed to provide a safe haven for workers in the event of a catastrophic explosion.

Although a sudden explosion would be unsurvivable, NASA had a plan in place to give individuals a chance to react and escape. The escape process began with a nine-story waterslide in complete darkness. Astronauts, on the other hand, had a different escape route. They would be transported from their capsule to the mobile launch pad via a high-speed elevator, capable of reaching the ground in just 30 seconds. From there, they would slide down a narrow, steep rubber tunnel, sprayed with water to increase speed.

Once out of the slide, the space employees would land on a rubber table. While occasionally overfilling with water, causing some to skid into the back wall, the table provided a buffer before they could proceed further. Passing through blast-proof doors, the crew would enter the Rubber Room, aptly named due to its rubber-covered interior. Equipped with 20 chairs, the Rubber Room had a spring-loaded floor that could withstand immense force, reducing pressure from a potential explosion.

The bunker was stocked with rations, water, and even a toilet to sustain individuals in case they were trapped for an extended period. To ensure the possibility of a last resort escape, an additional hatch was installed at the top of the Rubber Room. Although the facility was never used, it served as a testament to NASA’s commitment to crew safety.

Today, Launch Pad 39a and its accompanying network of tunnels lie abandoned, a testament to the advancements made by NASA in space exploration. While the rubber waterslide of doom is no longer in operation, the story of the Rubber Room serves as a reminder of the risks and precautions undertaken in the pursuit of venturing beyond our world.

출처 :
– Space Review
– Space Safety Magazine

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

컬럼비아 점박이 개구리에 대한 완화 전좌의 영향: UBC 학생의 연구

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

삼체 문제에 대한 새로운 해결책 발견

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

ISRO는 Chandrayaan-3의 Vikram 착륙선 및 Pragyan Rover와 접촉을 구축하는 것을 목표로 합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

컬럼비아 점박이 개구리에 대한 완화 전좌의 영향: UBC 학생의 연구

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

삼체 문제에 대한 새로운 해결책 발견

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

ISRO는 Chandrayaan-3의 Vikram 착륙선 및 Pragyan Rover와 접촉을 구축하는 것을 목표로 합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

중국, 인도의 역사적인 달 착륙 칭찬

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0