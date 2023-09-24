도시의 삶

추분: 낮과 밤이 동일한 위성 이미지

The European Space Agency (ESA) recently shared a satellite image that showcases the autumn equinox, an astronomical event where day and night are approximately equal in length all across the globe. This image represents the moment when the Sun crossed the celestial equator in the sky, marking the beginning of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere.

An equinox is a phenomenon that occurs twice a year when the center of the Sun aligns directly above Earth’s equator. The term “equinox” translates to “equal night” in Latin, and it signifies the time when day and night are of similar duration. This equality in daylight occurs due to Earth’s 23.5 degrees axial tilt relative to its orbit around the Sun.

Throughout the year, the Sun’s illumination varies between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres because of this axial tilt. However, during the spring and autumn equinoxes, the Sun’s light is evenly distributed to both the northern and southern regions. This balance of daylight and darkness is a significant event in the celestial calendar.

In addition to the autumn equinox, there is also the spring equinox. The spring equinox marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of autumn in the Southern Hemisphere. It occurs around March 20th or 21st in the Northern Hemisphere and September 22nd or 23rd in the Southern Hemisphere.

The length of day and night varies throughout the year depending on the geographical location. As one moves closer to the poles, the difference in day length becomes more pronounced. Near the equator, day and night lengths remain relatively consistent throughout the year. However, at higher latitudes, such as during the summer and winter solstices, more significant disparities in day and night duration are experienced.

The satellite image shared by the ESA serves as a reminder of the cyclical nature of our planet and the balance that exists in the natural world. It provides a breathtaking visual representation of the autumn equinox and the equal division of day and night on Earth’s surface.

출처 :
– 유럽 우주국
– EUMETSAT

