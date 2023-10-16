도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

천문학 잡지, 망원경 경연대회 개최 50주년 기념

By맘포 브레시아

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
천문학 잡지, 망원경 경연대회 개최 50주년 기념

Astronomy Magazine recently celebrated its 50th anniversary by teaming up with Celestron, a telescope manufacturer, to hold a contest where readers could share their most memorable experiences with astronomy. More than 170 letters were submitted, and the winning essay was written by Vicki Wilson of Clinton, New York.

Wilson recalls an experience from the early 2000s when she and her husband sat in a quiet country cemetery, watching the Perseid meteor shower. They called Wilson’s father, who was watching the meteor shower from his deck in another town, so they could share the experience.

They sat on their car, gazing at the sky for an hour, with Wilson’s father on the phone. The meteors streaked across the sky, captivating them. Every now and then, a particularly bright or long meteor would catch their attention, leading to exclamations of “Whoa!” and Wilson’s question, “Did you see that, Dad?” to which her father would reply, “Yes, I did.”

The experience held special significance for Wilson because it connected the new life she was creating with her husband to her past and the people who had raised her. Unfortunately, her father passed away in 2017, but Wilson hopes that they are still somehow connected, both watching and appreciating the wonders of the world.

The winning prize for the contest was a Celestron StarSense Explorer 8-inch Smartphone App-Enabled Dobsonian Telescope, valued at $799.95. Astronomy Magazine expressed gratitude to everyone who participated in the contest and congratulated Vicki Wilson on her winning essay.

출처 :
– Astronomy Magazine (www.astronomy.com)
– Celestron, telescope manufacturer

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

고생물학에서 생체특징의 중요성

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

사하라의 순환적 녹화: 기후와 동물 분산에 대한 통찰

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

소행성의 미스터리와 중요성

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

고생물학에서 생체특징의 중요성

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

사하라의 순환적 녹화: 기후와 동물 분산에 대한 통찰

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

소행성의 미스터리와 중요성

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

하늘 높은 오염: 지구의 성층권에서 발견된 우주 쓰레기의 흔적

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0