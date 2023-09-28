도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

야생 아시아 코끼리는 놀라운 문제 해결 능력을 보여줍니다

By맘포 브레시아

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
야생 아시아 코끼리는 놀라운 문제 해결 능력을 보여줍니다

A recent study published in the journal Animal Behaviour sheds light on the problem-solving abilities of individual wild Asian elephants. Researchers conducted a six-month-long study at the Salakpra Wildlife Sanctuary in Thailand, using motion-activated cameras to observe 77 elephants as they interacted with puzzle boxes to access food.

The puzzle boxes had three differently configured compartments containing highly aromatic jackfruit. Depending on the compartment, the elephants had to pull a chain, push a door, or slide open the door to access the food. The elephants had to independently engage with the puzzle boxes to figure out how to open each compartment.

The results revealed that not all elephants approached the puzzle boxes, but those that did displayed varying levels of innovation. Elephants that interacted with the puzzle boxes more frequently and persistently were more successful in retrieving food from all three differently configured compartments. Out of the elephants that participated, some solved one or two compartment types, while five elephants showed exceptional problem-solving skills by solving all three types.

Lead author Sarah Jacobson, a psychology doctoral candidate studying animal cognition, emphasizes the significance of this research, stating that understanding how animals think and innovate can contribute to their survival in environments disrupted by human activities.

The study’s principal investigator, Dr. Joshua Plotnik, further highlights the relevance of studying innovation and problem-solving in elephants for conservation management and human-elephant conflict mitigation. As conflict between humans and elephants intensifies due to habitat loss and encroachment, investigating the cognitive flexibility of wild elephants is essential.

This study provides valuable insights into the intelligence of wild Asian elephants and their ability to adapt to novel situations. By understanding their problem-solving skills, scientists and conservationists can develop strategies to mitigate human-elephant conflict and promote the coexistence of humans and these remarkable animals.

출처 :
– “Innovating to solve a novel puzzle: wild Asian elephants vary in their ability to problem solve” – Sarah L. Jacobson et al., Animal Behaviour (2023)
– Phys.org

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0