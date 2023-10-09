도시의 삶

화성은 왜 빨간색인가? 색상 뒤에 숨은 과학 탐구

By맘포 브레시아

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
Many have been fascinated by the enigmatic red hue of Mars, a planet that has captivated scientists and stargazers for centuries. The question that often arises is, “Why is Mars red in color?” The answer lies in a combination of factors.

Firstly, the surface composition of Mars plays a crucial role. The planet contains iron oxide, commonly known as rust. Over time, the iron on Mars has undergone the process of oxidation, much like iron on Earth when exposed to oxygen and moisture. This oxidation gives the soil and rocks on Mars a distinct reddish appearance.

Mars also has a thin atmosphere compared to Earth, consisting mainly of carbon dioxide. Due to the lower density of this atmosphere, sunlight scatters differently. This phenomenon, known as Rayleigh scattering, occurs when sunlight enters Mars’ atmosphere. Shorter wavelengths of light, such as blue and green, scatter more, while longer wavelengths like red and orange scatter less. This scattering effect gives Mars its characteristic reddish color.

Volcanic activity in the past may have also contributed to Mars’ reddish hue. The minerals and volcanic rocks expelled during eruptions can take on a reddish color when weathered.

Another factor is the presence of cyclonic dust storms on Mars. Known for its intense dust storms, Mars becomes enveloped in dust particles. When sunlight enters the atmosphere and interacts with these dust particles, it further enhances the red coloration of the planet.

In summary, Mars’ red color is the result of multiple factors, including its thin atmosphere, volcanic activity, dust storms, and the presence of iron oxide deposits on the surface. These combined factors create the distinct crimson hue that has awed both scientists and curious minds alike.

Also, an interesting fact about Mars is that the surface gravity is only 38% of that on Earth. This means that if you weigh 75 kg on Earth, you would weigh only 28.5 kg on Martian soil.

출처 :
– No specific URL

