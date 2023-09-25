도시의 삶

과학

By가브리엘 보타

25년 2023월 XNUMX일
우주 탐사를 위한 콤부차 유기체의 잠재력

Kombucha, a fermented beverage made from tea and sugar, is not just a trendy health drink. It turns out that the microorganisms found in kombucha hold potential for protecting astronauts during space exploration. While the primary focus is on understanding the resilience of these microorganisms, their unique properties could have far-reaching implications for space missions.

One of the key challenges astronauts face when traveling outside of Earth’s protective magnetosphere is exposure to high levels of radiation. On Earth, our planet’s magnetic field shields us from space radiation. However, when astronauts venture to destinations like the moon and Mars, they will be vulnerable to these potentially dangerous levels of radiation. To tackle this issue, scientists are conducting research to find ways to protect astronauts from radiation.

One avenue of exploration involves studying how tissues regenerate after damage, with a specific focus on cell division. This understanding could pave the way for the development of protective technologies, potentially utilizing biological materials as shields for long-duration space missions. The resilience exhibited by microorganisms like those found in kombucha provides valuable insights into this regenerative process and could hold the key to safeguarding astronauts from radiation-induced harm.

Furthermore, the cultivation of microorganisms could prove beneficial for a range of activities once a long-term lunar base, such as NASA’s lunar Gateway space station, is established. These microorganisms have the ability to produce oxygen, function as bio-factories, and offer various resource-generating capabilities. From generating electricity to growing food and processing waste, the applications of microorganisms in space exploration are vast.

ESA deep space exploration scientist Nicol Caplin envisions the integration of these bio-cultures into future space missions. Caplin expresses hope that samples of kombucha organisms will be utilized on the lunar Gateway or even the moon’s surface itself. These microorganisms have the potential to significantly enhance space missions and human exploration efforts.

In conclusion, the investigation into the resilience of kombucha microorganisms is not solely for the purpose of providing astronauts with a tasty beverage in space. It represents a crucial step towards understanding how to protect astronauts from the dangerous space environment. With further research, the remarkable properties of kombucha organisms may revolutionize space exploration, from protecting astronaut health to facilitating the sustainable utilization of resources in extraterrestrial environments.

By 가브리엘 보타

