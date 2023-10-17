도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

암이 척추로 퍼지는 방식에 대한 새로운 이해

By비키 스타브로풀루

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
암이 척추로 퍼지는 방식에 대한 새로운 이해

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City have made a significant breakthrough in understanding why certain cancers metastasize to the spine. It has long been known that metastatic breast cancer often spreads to the backbone, causing severe complications for patients. However, the reasons behind this phenomenon were unclear until now.

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, Matthew Greenblatt and his team discovered a new type of stem cell that may be involved in the metastasis of cancer cells to the spine. These stem cells, found in vertebral bones, were found to secrete a protein called MFGE8. This protein acts as a tumor attractant, drawing cancer cells to the spinal tissue.

The researchers conducted experiments on mice, transplanting spinal stem cells into one hind leg and long bone stem cells into the other. They observed that cancer cells traveled to the mini vertebra nearly twice as often as they did to the little long bone, indicating the strong attraction of MFGE8.

Spinal metastases can cause severe damage to the spinal cord, affecting the patient’s ability to walk and control bodily functions. By understanding the mechanisms behind this spread, it may be possible to develop interventions to prevent or treat spine metastasis.

While blocking MFGE8 could be a potential therapeutic approach, further investigation is needed to fully understand the implications and effectiveness of such a treatment. Xiang Zhang, a cancer biologist at Baylor College of Medicine, described this research as a “major advance” in our understanding of bone metastasis.

This breakthrough offers hope for patients with metastatic breast cancer and other cancers that commonly spread to the spine. By unraveling this long-standing mystery, researchers bring us one step closer to developing effective treatments and improving the quality of life for those affected by these metastases.

출처 :
– Nature: https://www.nature.com/
– Weill Cornell Medicine: https://weill.cornell.edu/
– ScienceNews: https://www.sciencenews.org/

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

판도의 소리: 고목의 소통을 듣다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

악마 혜성: 지구에 접근하는 거대한 천상의 방문객

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

항생제와 산호초에 미치는 영향

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

판도의 소리: 고목의 소통을 듣다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

악마 혜성: 지구에 접근하는 거대한 천상의 방문객

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

항생제와 산호초에 미치는 영향

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

혜성은 무엇으로 구성되며 어디서 오는가?

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0