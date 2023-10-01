도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

희토류 원소 추출이 어려운 이유

By로버트 앤드류

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
희토류 원소 추출이 어려운 이유

Rare earth elements, including neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium, are highly sought after by the tech and energy industries due to their useful properties. These elements are vital components in smartphones, electric car batteries, and wind turbines. Despite their importance, their limited global supply is a concern for governments and corporations.

Contrary to what their name suggests, rare earth elements are not actually rare. A study by the US Geological Survey found that their abundance in the Earth’s crust is comparable to common metals like copper and zinc. However, extracting these elements from their natural sources is challenging.

Unlike other metals that concentrate in specific geological formations, rare earth elements are spread out across the planet. They do not collect in one place due to their unique chemistry. This makes mining for these materials particularly inefficient.

Even when rare earth elements are present in certain areas, extracting them is a complex process. Ores containing rare earth elements are composed of metal particles bonded to other nonmetal substances by strong ionic bonds. Breaking these bonds and removing the nonmetal substances is difficult.

Rare earth elements have three positive charges and form strong ionic bonds with phosphate counterions, which have three negative charges. Overcoming the strong attraction between the metal and the counterion is a challenging task. The extraction process requires intense chemical reactions, low pH levels, aggressive conditions, and high temperatures.

Researchers are exploring alternative methods to extract rare earth elements, such as recycling and extracting them from old electronics and industrial waste. Additionally, efforts are being made to develop new compounds that possess similar properties to rare earth elements. However, for now, there is no substitute for these valuable elements as demand continues to rise.

출처:
– US Geological Survey Study
– Aaron Noble, professor and head of the Mining and Mineral Engineering Department at Virginia Tech
– Paul Ziemkiewicz, director of the West Virginia Water Research Institute.

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

초신성이 지구에 미치는 영향: 거리 측정 및 잠재적 영향 평가

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

M87 블랙홀: 세차 운동을 통한 회전을 확인하는 새로운 증거

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

NASA, 상층 대기에 미치는 영향 연구를 위해 2023년 금환일식 동안 로켓 발사 예정

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

초신성이 지구에 미치는 영향: 거리 측정 및 잠재적 영향 평가

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

M87 블랙홀: 세차 운동을 통한 회전을 확인하는 새로운 증거

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 상층 대기에 미치는 영향 연구를 위해 2023년 금환일식 동안 로켓 발사 예정

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

천문학자들은 BlueWalker3 위성과 미래 별자리에 대한 우려를 제기합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0