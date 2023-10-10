도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들이 오리온 성운에서 자유롭게 떠다니는 목성 크기의 물체를 발견했습니다.

By맘포 브레시아

10년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들이 오리온 성운에서 자유롭게 떠다니는 목성 크기의 물체를 발견했습니다.

Scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope have made a surprising discovery in the Orion Nebula, finding Jupiter-sized objects floating freely in space, not under the influence of any star. These objects, named Jupiter Mass Binary Objects (Jumbos), were found during a near-infrared survey of the trapezium cluster and inner Orion Nebula. The findings have been submitted to the journals Astronomy & Astrophysics and Nature for peer-review.
The region of the Orion Nebula where these objects were discovered is of particular interest because it sheds light on the history of our own solar system. The region contains massive stars that burn their nuclear fuel quickly and don’t live very long. Scientists believe that our solar system may have been born in a similar cluster, like the Orion Nebula, before eventually dispersing.
The discovery of these Jupiter-sized objects challenges some of the basic assumptions in astrophysics. Theoretical models suggest that objects below three Jupiter masses shouldn’t be able to form, yet the James Webb Telescope has found objects as small as 0.6 times the mass of Jupiter. Furthermore, many of these objects were found to be binary, orbiting each other externally.
One possible explanation for the formation of these objects is that they were ejected from a stellar system after an interaction, similar to what happened in our own solar system. However, the challenge for theoreticians now is to explain how these small objects form and remain in binary pairs.
This discovery opens up new questions and areas of research in astrophysics, and scientists are excited to continue studying these mysterious objects in the Orion Nebula.
출처 :
– Silicon Republic – https://www.siliconrepublic.com/innovation/james-webb-telescope-jupiter-sized-object-discovery
– Astronomy & Astrophysics journal
– 자연저널

By 맘포 브레시아

