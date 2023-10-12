도시의 삶

미세 중력에서 추진제 탱크 환기: NASA의 과제

By로버트 앤드류

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA is seeking innovative solutions for venting ullage contents from partially full propellant tanks in microgravity conditions, with the aim of minimizing propellant loss. As space travel ventures into greater durations and distances, the need for refueling in space becomes essential. This necessitates the development of spacecraft with larger tanks and efficient refueling capabilities.

The challenge lies in enabling the adjustment of pressure in the receiving tank before, during, and/or after the transfer of liquid propellant while minimizing propellant loss. The ideal solution would allow for the venting of ullage contents, which are a mixture of gas and vapor, from the propellant tank without significant propellant loss.

While all concepts will be considered, solutions external to the propellant tank are preferred. These solutions could utilize existing propellant tanks, thus avoiding the costs associated with designing and qualifying new or modified tanks. The challenge aims to leverage existing technologies and expertise to develop a novel venting solution applicable to microgravity conditions.

The total prize pool for this challenge is $80,000. The challenge opened on October 11, 2023, and will close on February 22, 2024. For more information about the challenge, please visit the website provided.

In summary, NASA’s tank venting challenge seeks innovative proposals for venting propellant tanks in microgravity with minimal loss of propellant. The development of such a solution is crucial for future space missions that may require refueling in space. By minimizing propellant loss during venting, it will be possible to optimize the adjustment of pressure in the receiving tank during propellant transfer, promoting more efficient and cost-effective space exploration.

정의 :
– Propellant: A substance that is used to provide thrust in rockets or other propulsion systems.
– Ullage: The unfilled space in a container, especially in a fuel tank, above the level of the liquid contained within it.

출처 :
– NASA’s Tank Venting Challenge information
– https://www.freelancer.com/contest/Who-Let-the-Gas-Out-NASA-Tank-Venting-Challenge-2319906/details

