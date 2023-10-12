도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

외계 행성의 화산 활동 모델링: 내부를 이해하는 열쇠

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
외계 행성의 화산 활동 모델링: 내부를 이해하는 열쇠

A new study by researchers from UC Riverside, NASA Goddard, American University, and the University of Maryland aims to model what volcanic activity would look like on an exoplanet around a sun-like star. Volcanic activity is of great importance because it provides an indirect way to learn about the geology beneath the surface of an exoplanet.

Volcanoes release materials from the planet’s interior, including into the atmosphere. Therefore, any telescope that can capture images of a volcanic exoplanet’s atmosphere would be able to provide valuable information about its composition. Currently, only a few telescopes, such as the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), are capable of detecting exoplanet atmospheres. However, these telescopes can only detect atmospheres around red dwarfs and not sun-like stars.

The LUVOIR telescope, which is still in the concept stage, could change this. LUVOIR has the potential to directly image the atmospheres of Earth-sized exoplanets orbiting sun-like stars at a distance of around 1 astronomical unit (AU). This means that LUVOIR could potentially detect volcanic activity on these exoplanets and provide insights into their interior composition.

To decipher the data captured by telescopes, researchers need to have an understanding of the spectra and characteristics of the objects they observe. The Earth, being one of the best-studied objects in the universe, serves as a valuable reference. Scientists can model how Earth’s atmosphere would appear to telescopes like LUVOIR and use this information to interpret the data from other exoplanets.

Volcanic eruptions release aerosols into the atmosphere, which can affect the spectral readings of various elements such as water vapor and ozone. Observing changes in the spectral bands of these elements during the observation period could indicate the presence of volcanic activity on an exoplanet.

In addition, the presence of sulfur dioxide (acid rain) in an exoplanet’s atmosphere is another indicator of volcanic activity. Although sulfur dioxide has a relatively short lifespan, it is constantly emitted by erupting volcanoes.

Understanding the effects of volcanic activity on exoplanet atmospheres is crucial for unraveling the mysteries of their interiors. By modeling these scenarios, scientists can better interpret the data captured by future telescopes like LUVOIR, and potentially discover new insights about the geology and composition of exoplanets.

출처 :
– UC Riverside
– NASA Goddard
– American University
– 메릴랜드 대학교

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0