역사의 메아리: 일식이 차코 캐년 위에 나타남

By로버트 앤드류

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
On October 14, 2023, a mesmerizing solar eclipse known as a “ring of fire” appeared for 4 minutes and 48 seconds above Chaco Culture National Park in New Mexico. This rare celestial event echoed the ancient traditions of the Puebloan people who inhabited the region between AD 850 and 1250. Chaco Canyon, with its solstice, equinox, and lunar cycle markers, is not only home to some of the oldest known sun-watchers but also holds petroglyphs depicting past eclipses.

Visitors to Chaco Canyon faced a race against time, as only 150 parking spaces were available in the canyon. Many eager eclipse-chasers arrived early in the morning, navigating the dark dirt road to witness the celestial spectacle. Despite the traffic and bumpy roads, the journey transported them back in time, removing all traces of the modern world.

The ancient Puebloan civilization witnessed several eclipses during its peak, and one particularly intriguing piece of rock art, known as the “Rock of the Sun,” depicts a total solar eclipse from 1097. The intricate carving on the boulder resembles the solar corona during an eclipse, and scientists believe it represents what the Puebloan people saw on July 11, 1097, during a 5-minute and 1-second totality event.

As the partial eclipse progressed, the lighting in the canyon dramatically changed, and shadows cast by the jagged canyon edges and ancient structures became fuzzy. The observers gathered by the great kiva at Casa Rinconada experienced the mesmerizing sight of the “ring of fire,” with Baily’s beads visible on either side of annularity. For those lucky enough to witness this event, it was a culmination of a long-held ambition and a deep sense of connection to the ancient traditions and history of Chaco Canyon.

Chaco Canyon’s Casa Rinconada, with its precise alignments to cardinal directions, provided the perfect location for astrophotographer Mike Shaw. He organized a workshop to capture the “ring of fire” and described feeling a profound sense of belonging. The temperature dropped noticeably as the eclipse progressed, and the usually quiet canyon was filled with the songs of birds.

The next total solar eclipse observable from Chaco Canyon is not expected until July 3, 2866, but the echoes of history will continue to resonate through time, connecting future generations to the celestial wonders experienced by their ancestors.

Sources: Space.com (Gill Carter, Jamie Carter)

