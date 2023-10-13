도시의 삶

식물플랑크톤 생리학이 대기와 기후에 미치는 영향

By비키 스타브로풀루

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
Phytoplankton, microscopic photosynthetic organisms found in the ocean, have a significant role in the global carbon cycle and the Earth’s climate. A recent study has revealed that changes in the physiology of phytoplankton, specifically in nutrient uptake, can have profound effects on the chemical composition of the ocean and even the atmosphere. These findings suggest that variations in marine phytoplankton physiology can influence global climate patterns.

The growth of phytoplankton is dependent not only on carbon but also on essential nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus. The relative proportions of these elements in phytoplankton, known as stoichiometry, are crucial for their cellular function and have connections to climate processes such as nutrient cycling, the oceanic carbon pump, and responses to factors like atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration and temperature.

In the 1930s, oceanographer Alfred C. Redfield discovered that marine phytoplankton generally have a consistent ratio of carbon, nitrogen, and phosphorus, known as the Redfield ratio. It was also observed that the nitrogen-to-phosphorus ratios in both phytoplankton and seawater were remarkably similar. The question of whether the ratio in dissolved seawater controls the ratio in particulate phytoplankton or vice versa has long puzzled scientists.

To address this question, researchers conducted a modeling study using a computer model of algal physiology coupled with an Earth system model. Through simulations, they explored the relationship between the nitrogen and phosphorus ratios in dissolved inorganic and particulate organic matter in seawater. The results challenge the commonly held belief of a strong link between phytoplankton and seawater nutrient ratios, suggesting that these ratios are not inherently similar and can change over time.

The study also highlights the potential influence of phytoplankton nitrogen and phosphorus quotas on atmospheric carbon dioxide levels over geological timescales. Previously, stoichiometric variations in phytoplankton were thought to have a minor impact on marine biogeochemistry and atmospheric CO2 levels. However, this study emphasizes the importance of considering phytoplankton physiology for climate predictions and understanding the connections between ecosystems and climate patterns.

By gaining a better understanding of how variations in phytoplankton physiology impact the ocean and atmosphere, scientists can improve predictions about the future of Earth’s climate and ecosystems.

출처 :
– Chia-Te Chien et al, Effects of phytoplankton physiology on global ocean biogeochemistry and climate, Science Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adg1725

