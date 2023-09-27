도시의 삶

핼리 혜성의 귀환: 주의해야 할 천체 현상

맘포 브레시아

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
Did you know that there is a celestial phenomenon that occurs approximately every 75-76 years and has been captivating people for centuries? The famous Halley’s Comet, also known as Comet Halley, is a rare and highly anticipated event that has been well-documented throughout history.

Named after the English astronomer Edmond Halley, who first recognized its periodic nature, Halley’s Comet has been observed and recorded for over 2,000 years. In 1705, Halley suggested that several bright comets that passed by Earth in 1531, 1607, and 1682 were, in fact, the same comet. He accurately predicted its return and stated that it would pass by Earth again in 1758. Since then, the comet has been named after him.

According to NASA, Halley’s Comet is considered one of the darkest objects in the solar system, with low reflectivity. Its appearances have been eagerly anticipated by people worldwide due to its remarkable nature and historical significance. The last time the comet graced Earth’s skies was in 1986, when five interplanetary spacecraft flew past its nucleus.

The next sighting of Halley’s Comet is expected in 2061, which means that those alive today will likely have the opportunity to witness this extraordinary event once in their lifetime. As the heavens align and the comet approaches, astronomers and space enthusiasts eagerly await its return, ready to capture its beauty and marvel at its celestial journey.

In conclusion, Halley’s Comet is a fascinating phenomenon that has fascinated humanity for centuries. Its periodic nature, as predicted by Edmond Halley, has made it one of the most anticipated celestial events. The next appearance of this dark and mysterious comet is set to occur in 2061, offering future generations the chance to witness its beauty in the night sky.

정의 :
– Halley’s Comet: A periodic comet that appears every 75-76 years and is named after the English astronomer Edmond Halley.
– Astronomer: A scientist who studies celestial objects, including stars, planets, and comets.

출처 :
– NASA: 미국 항공우주국.

