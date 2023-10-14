도시의 삶

우주 이후의 삶: 지구 중력 재조정의 과제

우주 이후의 삶: 지구 중력 재조정의 과제

After spending a year in space, NASA astronaut Frank Rubio is facing the difficulties of re-adapting to life on Earth. The journey back from the International Space Station has left him with burning feet, backaches, and bouts of dizziness, reminiscent of a mild drunken state.

Rubio’s unexpected extended stay in space came about when the vehicle designated for his return sprung a leak. Now, as he navigates the challenges of readjusting to gravity, he reflects on the hardships he endured during his 371 days in orbit.

According to Rubio, the experience of being in space was incredibly demanding on a personal level. Adjusting to a zero-gravity environment presented numerous physical and mental challenges. The absence of gravity meant that everyday tasks such as eating, sleeping, and exercising required a different approach. The body’s muscles and bones undergo changes in space, which can lead to muscle atrophy and reduced bone density. These physiological changes can result in muscle weakness, balance issues, and postural problems upon return to Earth.

Rubio’s journey serves as a reminder of the physical toll that space travel can take on the human body. Astronauts face a myriad of challenges, including the potential for prolonged physical discomfort and the need for rehabilitation upon their return.

NASA and other space agencies are continuously studying the effects of long-duration space travel on the human body in order to develop strategies to mitigate these challenges. This research is crucial as space exploration missions, such as the potential colonization of Mars, become closer to reality.

In conclusion, Rubio’s experience highlights the difficulties astronauts face when returning to Earth after an extended stay in space. It serves as a reminder of the physical toll that space travel can take on the human body and the importance of ongoing research to address these challenges.

