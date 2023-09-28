도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

프시케 미션: 금속 세계의 신비 탐험

By비키 스타브로풀루

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Psyche mission is an ambitious venture that aims to explore an intriguing metallic asteroid known as Psyche. This asteroid, positioned in orbit between Mars and Jupiter, is believed to be the exposed nickel-iron core of an ancient planet. The significance of this mission lies in the opportunity it presents to directly investigate the composition and history of a planetary core.

While the cores of rocky planets like Earth remain hidden beneath layers of rock and crust, Psyche offers a unique window into the inner workings of a planetary core. By studying this asteroid, scientists hope to gain insights into the turbulent processes of planetary formation through collisions and accretion.

The mission is led by Arizona State University, with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory overseeing mission management, operations, and navigation. The spacecraft’s solar-electric propulsion system will be constructed by Maxar, complemented by a suite of scientific instruments.

The primary objective of the mission is to unravel the mysteries of iron cores, a previously uncharted component of planet formation. This will provide valuable information about the formation and evolution of our own planet and others. Psyche will also allow us to peer inside terrestrial planets, including Earth, which are typically hidden from view. The exploration of Psyche, a celestial body made predominantly of metal, offers a stark contrast to the rock and ice composition of other objects in our solar system.

To achieve these science goals, the mission has set specific objectives. These include determining whether Psyche is indeed a core or composed of unmelted materials, assessing the relative ages of different regions on Psyche’s surface, investigating the elemental composition of small metal bodies like Psyche, and understanding the environmental conditions under which Psyche formed.

A suite of scientific instruments has been designed to facilitate these investigations. These include a multispectral imager for capturing images in multiple wavelengths, a gamma ray and neutron spectrometer for detecting emitted radiation and providing composition information, a magnetometer for measuring magnetic fields, and an X-band gravity science investigation tool for probing the asteroid’s internal structure. In addition, a pioneering laser communication technology known as Deep Space Optical Communication (DSOC) will enhance data transmission between the spacecraft and Earth.

In conclusion, the Psyche mission represents a remarkable opportunity to explore the mysteries of a metallic asteroid. By studying Psyche, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the formation and evolution of planetary cores, as well as unlocking the secrets of terrestrial planets hidden beneath their rocky exteriors.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

