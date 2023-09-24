도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx, 소행성 'Bennu'에서 지구로 샘플 전달

By맘포 브레시아

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 OSIRIS-REx, 소행성 'Bennu'에서 지구로 샘플 전달

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully delivered samples from the potentially-hazardous asteroid named ‘Bennu’. The asteroid, estimated to be around 500 metres wide, is considered a valuable source of information about the early solar system, acting as a “time capsule”.

Scientists believe that some of the minerals found on Bennu could be older than the solar system itself, and these samples have the potential to provide insights into the formation of our solar system. In addition, this asteroid is thought to be rich in organic molecules and may even contain water trapped within its minerals.

The OSIRIS-REx mission was launched in September 2016, and it arrived at Bennu in December 2018. Since then, the spacecraft has been studying the asteroid in detail, with the aim of returning samples to Earth. The sampling process involved the spacecraft briefly touching down on Bennu’s surface to collect regolith, or loose surface material.

NASA’s team of scientists and engineers carefully selected the site for sampling, known as Nightingale, which offered appropriate conditions for the collection of diverse and valuable samples. The spacecraft’s Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism, TAGSAM, made contact with the asteroid for about six seconds, releasing a burst of nitrogen gas that stirred up the regolith.

The samples, estimated to be around 2.1 ounces (60 grams) in weight, were safely stored in the spacecraft’s Sample Return Capsule. OSIRIS-REx will now begin its two-year journey back to Earth, with the sample return capsule expected to land in the Utah desert on September 24, 2023. Once recovered, the samples will be transported to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, where scientists will conduct detailed analyses to unlock the secrets held within Bennu’s ancient material.

This pioneering mission represents a significant step forward in our understanding of the early solar system and could provide valuable insights into the origins of life on Earth.

출처 :
– NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 임무
– NASA Press Release

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

ISRO, 달에서 샘플을 반환하는 임무 개발

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

추분: 낮과 밤이 동일한 위성 이미지

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

이전의 개념에 도전하는 고급 학습 능력을 보유한 것으로 밝혀진 해파리

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

ISRO, 달에서 샘플을 반환하는 임무 개발

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

추분: 낮과 밤이 동일한 위성 이미지

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

이전의 개념에 도전하는 고급 학습 능력을 보유한 것으로 밝혀진 해파리

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

호주에서 발견된 고대 메가모노돈티움 거미 화석: 거미 진화와 지형 변화에 대한 통찰

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0