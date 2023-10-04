도시의 삶

인도의 Chandrayaan-3 임무는 홉 실험을 통해 예상치 못한 이정표를 달성했습니다.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of an unplanned hop experiment by the Vikram lander on the Moon’s surface. The mission, which aimed to study various aspects of the lunar environment, witnessed the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover conducting experiments for 14 Earth days before darkness and extreme cold took over the lunar surface.

The hop experiment involved the Vikram lander landing on the Moon once again on command, an action that was not initially planned. During the hop, the lander fired its engines as expected, lifted itself by approximately 40 centimeters, and landed safely about 30 to 40 centimeters away from its original location. This successful maneuver demonstrated the Chandrayaan-3’s capability to take off from the Moon’s surface, opening up new possibilities for future moon missions.

One of the main challenges for the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover was to survive the extremely low temperatures of -200 degrees Celsius on the Moon. The fact that their onboard instruments endured these harsh conditions gives hope for future missions that could potentially return lunar samples to India. The modules had the potential to operate for an additional fourteen days to gather and transmit valuable information from the Moon.

Despite hopes that the lander and rover would survive the lunar night, which lasts approximately 14 Earth days, there has been no response from them. The lunar night, which began on September 30, marks the end of all attempts to revive the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover.

India made history with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s south polar region on August 23. This achievement solidified India’s position as the first country to accomplish such a rare feat.

