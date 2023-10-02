도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들이 오리온 성운에서 신비한 목성 크기의 물체를 발견했습니다

By비키 스타브로풀루

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들이 오리온 성운에서 신비한 목성 크기의 물체를 발견했습니다

Researchers at the European Space Agency (ESA) have made a groundbreaking discovery using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. They have found Jupiter-sized objects floating freely in the Orion Nebula, challenging our understanding of star and planet formation. These objects, known as JuMBOs (Jupiter Mass Binary Objects), are not stars or planets, but rather something entirely new.

The discovery of JuMBOs in the Orion Nebula has raised questions about previously held beliefs. Scientists had thought that nebulas, which are huge clouds of gas and dust where stars are born, couldn’t generate planet-sized objects on their own. However, this new finding suggests otherwise.

What is even more puzzling is that the JuMBOs are formed in pairs rather than individually. This phenomenon goes against our current understanding of planet and star formation. Samuel Pearson, an ESA scientist involved in the research, commented, “There’s something wrong with either our understanding of planet formation, star formation – or both. They shouldn’t exist.”

JuMBOs are not large enough to be classified as stars, and since they don’t orbit around a star, they don’t fit the definition of a planet either. Professor Mark McCaughrean, a senior advisor at ESA, used the analogy of a chihuahua-mass pet that is not a chihuahua but a cat, highlighting the difficulty in classifying these objects.

While JuMBOs may appear similar to planets, they differ in significant ways. They are approximately one million years old, making them relatively young compared to other celestial bodies. Unlike planets, JuMBOs rapidly cool down and freeze, as they lack a source of energy to maintain consistent temperatures. Additionally, they are composed primarily of gas, making them inhospitable for life.

Scientists have proposed several hypotheses to explain the origins of JuMBOs. One theory suggests that they may have formed in less densely populated areas of the nebula, where proper stars could not develop. Another hypothesis is that they were initially meant to orbit stars as planets but were then expelled for unknown reasons. The latter explanation is currently favored, although the mechanism by which pairs of objects are ejected together remains a mystery.

The discovery of JuMBOs in the Orion Nebula has astonished astronomers, with some calling it unprecedented. The ability to observe these Jupiter-sized objects in pairs challenges existing scientific models. It is possible that previous telescopes were not powerful enough to detect them until now.

The Orion Nebula has long been a subject of scientific interest. Situated 1,350 light years away from Earth, it offers insights into the formation and early evolution of stars and other celestial objects. Its visibility to the naked eye as a hazy mark at the bottom of the Orion constellation has captivated astronomers and stargazers for centuries.

출처 :

- 뉴욕 타임즈

- 수호자

-BBC

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NGC 4654의 장엄한 이미지: 처녀자리 은하단의 중간나선은하

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0