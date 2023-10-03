도시의 삶

철과 운석에 대한 이집트의 지식

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
철과 운석에 대한 이집트의 지식

A recent analysis of hieroglyphs in the ancient collection of rituals known as the Pyramid Texts has revealed that the ancient Egyptians had discovered the extraterrestrial origin of iron thousands of years before European scientists. The inscription, “Unis seizes the sky and splits its iron,” found in a 4,400-year-old pyramid, provides evidence of this early understanding.

Unlike Babylonians and Greeks, the ancient Egyptians did not use mathematical models to predict astronomical phenomena. Instead, their knowledge of meteoritic iron was embedded in metaphors and rituals. This knowledge, along with the associated myths, languages, writing systems, and rituals, was lost with the ancient world and only timidly proposed again in the late 18th century.

Iron objects that predate the Iron Age have been found in Egypt, such as the small beads from a burial in Gerzeh, a 5,300-year-old village in northern Egypt. Other iron objects include an amulet found in the 4,000-year-old tomb of Queen Aashyet in Deir el-Bahari and a dagger blade in King Tutankhamun’s tomb.

It is interesting to note that meteorites contain large amounts of iron, and the ancient Egyptians had the knowledge that iron could come from these celestial bodies. This understanding is significant as it challenges the notion that the Iron Age began only about 3,300 years ago with the invention of smelting techniques by the Hittites in Anatolia.

As an Egyptologist, I have delved into the ancient symbols and hieroglyphs to uncover the knowledge and beliefs of the past people of the Nile. Through this work, I have gained a deeper appreciation for the scientific achievements of the ancient Egyptians.

