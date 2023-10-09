도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

글쓰기의 예술: 전통과 진화의 균형

By로버트 앤드류

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
글쓰기의 예술: 전통과 진화의 균형

In the world of journalism, the clarity of writing is often attributed to the clarity of thought. At The Economist, this maxim is etched into their style guide, which has not only guided their journalists but has also been made available to the public since the 1980s. However, with the release of a new updated edition, the magazine is reevaluating how to balance tradition and evolution.

The latest edition of The Economist’s style guide aims to retain the soul of the publication while embracing a more flexible approach to writing. The editors understand the importance of staying true to the essence of the magazine, while also recognizing the need to adapt to changing times.

To improve their own writing, the editors of The Economist provide dos and don’ts that have proven to be effective. These guidelines serve as a compass for writers seeking to enhance their craft. From avoiding excessive jargon and clichés to practicing brevity and clarity, these principles help writers communicate effectively with their readers.

At The Economist, change is not feared but rather welcomed. The magazine constantly evolves to meet the needs of its audience. While the essence of the publication remains intact, the style in which it is written continues to evolve. This balance between tradition and innovation is what keeps The Economist at the forefront of journalistic excellence.

The dedication to clarity and thoughtfulness is not only visible in The Economist’s writing, but also in their subscriber events. These events offer a unique opportunity for subscribers to delve deeper into the topics covered by the magazine. With a range of engaging events and the availability of recorded sessions, The Economist ensures that its readers are well-informed and intellectually stimulated.

In an ever-changing media landscape, The Economist sets an example of how to adapt and innovate while honoring its roots. By maintaining the core principles of clarity and thoughtfulness, the magazine continues to uphold its reputation as a leading source of insightful journalism.

정의 :

1. Clarity of thought: The ability to think clearly and coherently, enabling effective communication through writing.

출처 :

– The Economist’s in-house style guide
– Editors at The Economist

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0