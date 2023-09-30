도시의 삶

과학

매혹적인 기생 식물이 게놈을 축소하여 생존 전략을 최적화합니다

A unique parasitic plant known as Balanophoraceae has employed an optimized survival strategy by pruning almost a third of its genome. Resembling a fleshy, pink fungus, this species lurks in clusters around the bases of trees and derives nutrients from its host tree through a parasitic relationship. Unlike other parasitic plants that extend growths known as haustoria into their hosts, Balanophora mingles its flesh with the tree’s vascular system using a tuber-like organ. This organ is a chimeric structure where genetic material from both the plant and the parasite combine.

The genome reduction observed in Balanophora is extreme for a parasite, closely resembling another parasitic plant genus called Sapria. This demonstrates convergent evolution, where diverse organisms independently develop similar traits. The loss of unnecessary genes involved in photosynthesis is a common occurrence in plant parasites such as Balanophora and Sapria, which have become highly dependent on their hosts and have lost the ability to photosynthesize.

Interestingly, both plants have lost genes involved in synthesizing abscisic acid, a hormone used by plants for signaling and stress responses. However, Balanophora can still use it for signaling, suggesting that some gene loss in parasites is an adaptation to not harm the host. The study of parasitic plants and their genomic alterations provides valuable insights into the evolution and mechanisms behind the dependency and manipulation of host plants.

This research enhances our understanding of the complex interactions between parasitic plants and their hosts and provides a foundation for studying parasite-host relationships and plant communication. Furthermore, it sheds light on the remarkable adaptability and survival strategies of parasitic organisms.

– Nature Plants: “Extreme gene loss in the obligate parasitic plant Balanophora reveals insights into the evolution of holoparasitism” by Xiaoli Chen, Huan Liu, et al.

