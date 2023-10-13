도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 별 탄생 지역의 놀라운 이미지 공개

By비키 스타브로풀루

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 별 탄생 지역의 놀라운 이미지 공개

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured a stunning image of NGC 346, a star-forming region in the Small Magellanic Cloud. With its powerful instruments that can see far into the infrared, JWST is able to observe through dust and gas, providing valuable data on star formation.

NGC 346, located in a satellite galaxy called the Small Magellanic Cloud, is considered the largest stellar nursery in this region. Unlike our Milky Way galaxy, the Small Magellanic Cloud is more primitive and lacks heavy elements that are essential for planet formation. This makes it an interesting target for astronomers, as it may provide insights into a period known as “cosmic noon” when star formation peaked billions of years ago.

The image captured by JWST’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) shows blue streaks that are silicates and large ring-shaped molecules called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH). The red glow in the image represents dust heated by the hottest stars in NGC 346. Additionally, the brightest parts of the image indicate dense patches of protostars surrounded by primordial dust.

Astronomers were surprised to find a higher concentration of dust than expected in NGC 346, and they aim to use data from both MIRI and JWST’s NIRCAM instrument to further investigate the conditions in the Small Magellanic Cloud. This research could potentially confirm or challenge current theories about “cosmic noon” and the formation of stars in galaxies with lower levels of heavy elements.

The James Webb Space Telescope was launched in 2021 after two decades of design and construction. Its successful deployment has exceeded expectations, and NASA now estimates that JWST will be able to operate for 20 years instead of the initially planned 10 years. This extended lifespan means that we can look forward to many more years of groundbreaking observations and discoveries from this remarkable space telescope.

출처: NASA

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 신비한 탐색: 사실인가 허구인가?

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

블랙홀 근처의 젊은 별 클러스터는 별 형성 이론에 도전합니다.

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 신비한 탐색: 사실인가 허구인가?

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

블랙홀 근처의 젊은 별 클러스터는 별 형성 이론에 도전합니다.

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

노스 요크 무어스 국립공원의 다크 스카이 프린지 페스티벌에서 밤하늘을 탐험해보세요

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0