도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

목성의 달 유로파에서 이산화탄소에 대한 새로운 증거가 생명의 가능성을 뒷받침합니다

By로버트 앤드류

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
목성의 달 유로파에서 이산화탄소에 대한 새로운 증거가 생명의 가능성을 뒷받침합니다

Scientists have discovered carbon dioxide on the surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa, according to observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope. Europa is believed to have a vast ocean beneath its icy shell, making it a likely candidate for harboring life. The presence of carbon dioxide, an essential ingredient for life as we know it, further supports the idea that Europa could potentially support life.

The carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface is most concentrated in a region known as Tara Regio, which is characterized by a young and irregular surface. The region also previously revealed the presence of salt. Scientists believe that the carbon dioxide likely originated from Europa’s internal ocean.

The James Webb Space Telescope used its Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) to detect the carbon dioxide. NIRSpec acts like a prism, splitting light into a spectrum of colors and revealing the elements present in distant objects. The telescope’s observations provide valuable insights into the composition of Europa’s surface and its potential for supporting life.

NASA has plans to further explore Europa with the Europa Clipper mission, set to launch in 2024. The mission aims to investigate the moon’s subsurface and determine if it contains conditions suitable for life. The spacecraft will fly by Europa multiple times, collecting data that could provide unprecedented insights into this intriguing celestial body.

The James Webb Space Telescope, a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency, is designed to study distant objects in the universe. Its large mirror allows it to capture more light than the Hubble Space Telescope, while its infrared capabilities enable it to peer through cosmic clouds and penetrate regions that are inaccessible to other telescopes. The telescope’s spectrometers also enable scientists to study the atmospheres of exoplanets, expanding our understanding of potential habitable worlds beyond our solar system.

Overall, the discovery of carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface adds to the growing evidence that this moon could potentially support life. Further exploration and study of Europa will be crucial in unraveling the mysteries of this fascinating world.

출처 :
– Mashable: “James Webb Space Telescope spots carbon dioxide on Jupiter’s moon Europa” (2022)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

폭력적인 먹이주기: 초거대 블랙홀이 시공간을 비틀고 찢어내는 방법

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

암울한 미래: 포유류는 250억 XNUMX천만년 안에 멸종될 수도 있습니다

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

과학적 연구에서는 화석 연료 사용이 중단되더라도 인류의 멸종은 불가피하다고 제안합니다

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

폭력적인 먹이주기: 초거대 블랙홀이 시공간을 비틀고 찢어내는 방법

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

암울한 미래: 포유류는 250억 XNUMX천만년 안에 멸종될 수도 있습니다

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

과학적 연구에서는 화석 연료 사용이 중단되더라도 인류의 멸종은 불가피하다고 제안합니다

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 임무: 좀비가 아닌 소행성 샘플을 가지고 귀환하는 우주선

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0