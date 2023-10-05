도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Swatch, James Webb 우주 망원경과 협력하여 맞춤형 시계 밴드 제작

By비키 스타브로풀루

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
Swatch, James Webb 우주 망원경과 협력하여 맞춤형 시계 밴드 제작

Swatch has partnered with the European Space Agency to offer a collection of six images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) as customizable watch bands for its Swatch X You watches. These images include breathtaking views of star-forming regions and sections of nebulae. Customers can select their preferred design on the Swatch X You website from October 4th to December 17th, coinciding with World Space Week.

As a result of the constrained size of a watch band, the full image cannot be accommodated. However, using the Swatch tools, users can position the chosen image to their desired section. Each Swatch X You watch is priced at $138 (£114) and comes with a postcard featuring the selected image and a themed sleeve.

This collaboration between Swatch and the JWST is not the first time Swatch has collaborated with space agencies. Previously, the “Swatch in space” series was inspired by the spacesuits worn by NASA astronauts.

The JWST, launched in 2021, is a powerful infrared telescope developed through a joint effort from NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency. It has the capability to observe celestial bodies over 200 million years in the past. The telescope has produced remarkable and historic images that include the deepest-ever photo of the universe and the identification of a molecule only generated by living organisms on another planet. It has also revealed secrets about supernovae, analyzed enigmatic galaxies from the 19th century, made unprecedented discoveries in the Orion Nebula, captured a perfect spiral galaxy, and observed some of the universe’s “first light.”

출처 :
– 나사
– 유럽 우주국

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

Caltech, Phil Hopkins의 Simons 조사관 임명을 축하

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

새로운 연구는 초기 은하의 신비를 밝힙니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

천문학 애호가들은 이번 주말에 드라코니드 유성우를 목격할 수 있습니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

Caltech, Phil Hopkins의 Simons 조사관 임명을 축하

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구는 초기 은하의 신비를 밝힙니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

천문학 애호가들은 이번 주말에 드라코니드 유성우를 목격할 수 있습니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

ISRO의 다가오는 임무: Shukrayaan에서 금성과 XPoSat까지

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0