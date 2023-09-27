도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들이 목성의 달 유로파에서 잠재적인 생명체 구성 요소를 발견했습니다.

By가브리엘 보타

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들이 목성의 달 유로파에서 잠재적인 생명체 구성 요소를 발견했습니다.

Two separate studies conducted by independent teams of astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope have discovered an abundance of carbon dioxide within a specific region of Europa, one of Jupiter’s icy moons. The findings were published in the journal Science.

Europa is believed to be one of the ocean worlds in our solar system that could potentially harbor life. Beneath its thick ice shell lies a subsurface global ocean that may contain twice as much water as Earth’s oceans. However, for life to exist, more than just water is necessary. It requires a supply of organic molecules and an energy source.

The discovery of carbon dioxide concentrated in a region on Europa’s surface called Tara Regio suggests that this building block of life may exist within the moon’s internal ocean. This region, known as “chaos terrain,” is geologically active, indicating material exchange between the ocean and the surface.

The presence of carbon on Europa’s surface is significant because carbon is an essential element for life as we know it. The Hubble Space Telescope had previously detected ocean-derived salt in the same region, further supporting the theory that the carbon originates from the internal ocean.

The findings from the Webb Telescope’s observations open up new possibilities for understanding Europa’s potential habitability. Scientists are now debating the extent of the connection between Europa’s ocean and its surface. Further investigations using the Webb Telescope may reveal additional concentrated regions of carbon dioxide on the moon’s surface.

Two future missions, the European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer and NASA’s Europa Clipper, will provide closer examinations of Europa’s potential habitability. Additionally, future data from the Webb Telescope could shed light on the presence of organic molecules on the moon’s surface.

These discoveries bring scientists one step closer to understanding the potential for life beyond Earth and the conditions necessary for its existence in our solar system.

출처 :
– Science News: https://www.sciencenews.org/article/jupiter-moon-europa-carbon-dioxide-oxygen-ocean-life
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2022/webb-space-telescope-finds-abundance-of-carbon-dioxide-on-jupiter-s-moon-europa

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0