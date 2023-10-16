도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

외계행성 WASP-17 b에서 석영 나노결정이 검출됨

By맘포 브레시아

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
외계행성 WASP-17 b에서 석영 나노결정이 검출됨

Researchers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have made a groundbreaking discovery in the atmosphere of the exoplanet WASP-17 b. Using Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), they detected evidence of quartz nanocrystals in the high-altitude clouds of the exoplanet. This marks the first time that silica (SiO2) particles have been observed in an exoplanet atmosphere.

The presence of silicates, minerals rich in silicon and oxygen, is common in our solar system and throughout the galaxy. However, previous observations of exoplanets and brown dwarfs had detected magnesium-rich silicates like olivine and pyroxene, not pure quartz.

The discovery challenges our understanding of how exoplanet clouds form and evolve. The researchers expected to find magnesium silicates, but instead, they found the building blocks of these silicates – tiny quartz particles that are needed to form larger silicate grains. This finding sheds new light on the formation of clouds in exoplanet atmospheres.

WASP-17 b, with a volume more than seven times that of Jupiter, is one of the largest known exoplanets. Its short orbital period and large size make it an ideal candidate for transmission spectroscopy, a technique that involves measuring how a planet’s atmosphere affects starlight.

The team observed the WASP-17 system for nearly 10 hours, collecting brightness measurements of mid-infrared light. By analyzing the blocking of different wavelengths of light, they discovered an unexpected “bump” at 8.6 microns, which indicates the presence of quartz crystals in the planet’s clouds.

The quartz crystals in the clouds of WASP-17 b are unlike those found on Earth. They are formed in the extreme heat and low pressure of the planet’s atmosphere, where solid crystals can form directly from gas.

Understanding the composition of the clouds is essential for understanding the planet as a whole. The presence of quartz crystals reveals the inventory of different materials and how they shape the environment of the planet.

Further study is needed to determine the extent of quartz in the clouds and how they circulate around the planet. WASP-17 b is one of three planets targeted by the James Webb Space Telescope’s Deep Reconnaissance of Exoplanet Atmospheres using Multi-instrument Spectroscopy (DREAMS) investigations.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for understanding exoplanet atmospheres and the processes that occur within them. The James Webb Space Telescope continues to provide invaluable insights into the mysteries of our universe.

Sources: University of Bristol, NASA

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

하늘 높은 오염: 지구의 성층권에서 발견된 우주 쓰레기의 흔적

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

환상적인 별 관찰을 위한 캐나다 여행지 5곳

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

국제우주정거장에서 포착한 금환일식

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

하늘 높은 오염: 지구의 성층권에서 발견된 우주 쓰레기의 흔적

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

환상적인 별 관찰을 위한 캐나다 여행지 5곳

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

국제우주정거장에서 포착한 금환일식

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

심우주 기후 관측소가 일식의 장엄한 사진을 포착하다

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0