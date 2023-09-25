도시의 삶

네안데르탈인과 데니소바인: 우리에게 지속적인 영향

By로버트 앤드류

25년 2023월 XNUMX일
Neanderthals and Denisovans, ancient human relatives of Homo sapiens, continue to have a significant impact on our genetic makeup. Recent advancements in the field of ancient DNA research have allowed scientists to uncover fascinating insights into how traits inherited from these ancient cousins shape us today. These discoveries range from their effects on fertility and immune systems to their influence on how our bodies respond to viruses like COVID-19.

The study of ancient DNA has revolutionized our understanding of human evolution. Previously, scientists relied on bone shape and size to learn about ancient humans. However, with the ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, researchers have been able to uncover genetic changes that occurred over time, allowing our ancestors to adapt to new environments.

One remarkable finding is that individuals from different regions carry varying amounts of Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA. African populations, for instance, have little to no Neanderthal DNA, while those of European or Asian backgrounds possess 1% to 2%. In Melanesia, however, Denisovan DNA accounts for 4% to 6% of the population’s genetic material.

While it may seem insignificant, this genetic legacy has tangible effects on our health. Neanderthal DNA has been linked to autoimmune diseases and an increased risk of blood clotting and stroke. On the other hand, it has also provided some benefits, such as immunity to diseases our Homo sapiens ancestors encountered as they migrated out of Africa.

The impact of Neanderthal DNA extends beyond health. It is associated with various traits, including skin and hair color, behavioral characteristics, skull shape, and even pain sensitivity. Additionally, one-third of women in Europe carry a Neanderthal receptor associated with increased fertility and reduced miscarriages.

Although less is known about Denisovans, research suggests that their DNA contributes to fat metabolism and adaptation to high altitudes. Tibetans, who thrive in low-oxygen environments, carry a stretch of Denisovan DNA.

These revelations challenge the notion that Homo sapiens triumphed over their ancient relatives due to superior technology or behavior. Neanderthals and Denisovans were highly advanced and culturally sophisticated. Instead, it is believed that our ability to disperse across a wide range of environments played a crucial role in our survival.

In summary, the contributions of Neanderthals and Denisovans to our genetic makeup are profound. From disease susceptibility to physical traits, our ancient cousins continue to shape who we are today. The ongoing study of ancient DNA promises to unlock even more insights into our shared history.

