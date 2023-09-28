도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들이 플라스틱을 먹을 수 있는 박테리아를 발견했습니다: 플라스틱 위기에 대한 잠재적 해결책

By가브리엘 보타

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들이 플라스틱을 먹을 수 있는 박테리아를 발견했습니다: 플라스틱 위기에 대한 잠재적 해결책

In 2001, Japanese scientists made a groundbreaking discovery at a rubbish dump. They found a slimy film of bacteria that was consuming plastic waste, breaking it down into basic nutrients. Led by Professor Kohei Oda, the team discovered a bacteria called Ideonella sakaiensis that could break down polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the most common plastic found in clothing and packaging.

At the time, plastic pollution was not yet a significant concern, and the preliminary papers on the bacteria were never published. However, in recent years, plastic pollution has become a global crisis, with enormous amounts of plastic waste accumulating in oceans and landfills. Current methods of breaking down or recycling plastic are inadequate, and only a small percentage of plastic ever enters recycling plants.

The discovery of the plastic-eating bacteria has given hope for a solution to the plastic crisis. While the bacteria’s ability to break down plastic is impressive, it is not yet fast enough to have a meaningful impact on plastic waste at scale. However, scientists believe that with further research and manipulation of enzymes, the bacteria’s capabilities can be enhanced.

Microbiology, the study of micro-organisms, has undergone a revolution in recent decades, uncovering a vast and diverse world of microbes with incredible powers. Many scientists now believe that microbes hold the key to solving a range of complex problems. The discovery of the plastic-eating bacteria is just the beginning, and further research is needed to develop faster and more efficient methods of plastic degradation.

With the urgent need to address plastic pollution, scientists are hopeful that the potential of the plastic-eating bacteria can be realized. By harnessing the power of microbes, we may find a way to combat the environmental disaster caused by plastic waste.

출처 :
– 원문 : [출처]
– Oda, K., et al. (2016). A bacterium that degrades and assimilates poly(ethylene terephthalate). Science, 351(6278), 1196-1199.

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0