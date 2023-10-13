도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

SpaceX의 Falcon Heavy Rocket, NASA의 프시케 소행성 임무 발사 예정

By맘포 브레시아

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
SpaceX의 Falcon Heavy Rocket, NASA의 프시케 소행성 임무 발사 예정

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to launch NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission today, weather permitting. The launch is set to take place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 10:19 a.m. EDT. However, there is a 40% chance of unfavorable weather conditions on the Space Coast, which may affect the launch.

If the launch goes as planned, the Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will return to Earth for a landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This will mark the fourth launch and landing for each booster. The central core booster, on the other hand, will be used for the first and only time and will be discarded into the Atlantic Ocean.

Following liftoff, the Falcon Heavy’s upper stage will carry the Psyche spacecraft to space and deploy it approximately 62.5 minutes after launch. The spacecraft will then embark on a deep-space journey to Psyche, a metallic asteroid in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of an ancient protoplanet, offering a unique opportunity for exploration.

Upon reaching its target in 2029, Psyche will study the asteroid from orbit for around two years. This mission has significant implications for our understanding of planetary formation and the composition of celestial bodies.

If today’s launch is not successful due to weather or technical issues, SpaceX and NASA have several daily liftoff opportunities until October 25 to make another attempt.

The Falcon Heavy, currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, has a successful track record with seven flights to date. However, this will mark the rocket’s inaugural mission for NASA.

출처 :
– 나사
– 스페이스X

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

별 형성 온상 탐험: G35.2-0.7N

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

남극 대륙의 얼음 선반은 조수와 함께 움직입니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

과학자들이 기계적 메타물질의 신비를 밝혀내다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

별 형성 온상 탐험: G35.2-0.7N

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

남극 대륙의 얼음 선반은 조수와 함께 움직입니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

과학자들이 기계적 메타물질의 신비를 밝혀내다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

행성 보호 지침 확장의 중요성

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0