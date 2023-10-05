도시의 삶

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 OSIRIS-REx, 희귀 소행성 샘플을 가지고 지구로 귀환

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully returned to Earth with its rare asteroid sample. The spacecraft collected the sample of asteroid Bennu in October 2020 and has been eagerly anticipated for its delivery to Earth for further analysis.

The sample return capsule was released from Bennu on September 24th, after a two-year journey. The spacecraft’s cameras recorded the release, showing the capsule and its rare cargo heading towards Earth. The capsule entered the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 44,500 km/h (27,650 mph) and deployed parachutes to reduce its speed. It landed safely with a reduced speed of 18 km/h (11 mph).

The mission was not without its challenges. The capsule initially deployed a drogue chute to lower its velocity before deploying the landing chute. The mission team was anxious as they did not receive immediate confirmation that the drogue chute had deployed. However, when they finally heard that the main chute had deployed properly, there was a sigh of relief and overwhelming emotions among the team members.

The return of the sample from asteroid Bennu is significant for scientists. Bennu is a carbonaceous asteroid, the most common type, and contains volatile ices that can provide insights into the formation of the Solar System. Scientists hope that the sample from Bennu will contain volatiles, organic compounds, and pristine carbon from the early Solar System.

The samples will be distributed to different researchers around the world. Some will be analyzed at NASA’s Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science Directorate at the Johnson Space Center, while others will be sent to Japan’s Extraterrestrial Sample Curation Center. These samples will shed light on the early Solar System and the origins of life.

Scientists will spend years studying the samples from Bennu to answer important questions about the origins of life, the history of the solar system, and how the sample has changed since it was collected by OSIRIS-REx. The successful return of the sample marks a major milestone for the mission and brings the team a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction.

출처: NASA

By 비키 스타브로풀루

