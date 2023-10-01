도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새 제목: NASA의 Perseverance Rover가 화성에서 발견한 먼지 악마

By맘포 브레시아

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
새 제목: NASA의 Perseverance Rover가 화성에서 발견한 먼지 악마

Summary: NASA’s Perseverance rover has discovered a dust-filled whirlwind, known as a dust devil, on Mars. Dust devils are common on both Mars and Earth, but those found on Mars can grow to be much larger than their Earth counterparts.

NASA’s Perseverance rover has recently captured images of a dust devil on the surface of Mars. Dust devils are natural phenomena that occur on both Earth and Mars when rising columns of warm air mix with descending columns of cooler air. These swirling vortexes of dust can reach impressive sizes on Mars, often exceeding the dimensions of those found on Earth.

Dust devils form in areas with a thin atmosphere, like Mars, where the low air pressure contributes to the spinning motion. As the warm air rises, it creates a rotating column that pulls dust particles up from the ground. This swirling motion can sometimes be seen from space and is a common sight captured by Martian rovers.

The ability of the Perseverance rover to capture images of dust devils on Mars provides scientists with valuable data about the Martian atmosphere and weather patterns. By studying these phenomenon, scientists can gain insights into the planet’s climate and potentially determine if conditions on Mars were ever suitable for life.

Dust devils also have the potential to clean off the solar panels of Mars rovers, providing a temporary energy boost. Dust storms on Mars can deposit a layer of dust on the solar panels, reducing their efficiency. However, the strong winds generated by dust devils can help remove this dust layer, allowing the solar panels to gather more sunlight and generate more power.

출처 :
– [원본 기사 제목](source1.com)
– [원본 기사 제목](source2.com)

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

쿠키 및 개인 정보 보호 정책 이해

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

소행성 2023 SN6이 지구에 접근함에 따라 NASA의 프시케 임무가 지연되었습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

북쪽 하늘의 왕: 세페우스 별자리 탐험

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

쿠키 및 개인 정보 보호 정책 이해

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

소행성 2023 SN6이 지구에 접근함에 따라 NASA의 프시케 임무가 지연되었습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

북쪽 하늘의 왕: 세페우스 별자리 탐험

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

연구원들은 "전자 혀"와 AI 모델을 사용하여 마약의 쓴맛을 예측합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0