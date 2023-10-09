도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA, 행성 핵 연구를 위해 금속이 풍부한 소행성에 대한 임무 시작

By비키 스타브로풀루

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 행성 핵 연구를 위해 금속이 풍부한 소행성에 대한 임무 시작

NASA is embarking on a groundbreaking mission to study the composition of an asteroid that is believed to be largely made up of iron and nickel. The asteroid, known as 16 Psyche, is thought to have once been part of a planetary core. This will be the first NASA mission to explore an asteroid with more metal than rock or ice.

The launch for the Psyche mission is scheduled for 10:16AM ET on Thursday. The spacecraft will be carried into space by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Psyche spacecraft, about the size of a small van, is equipped with various instruments including a magnetometer, a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, and a multispectral imager.

Upon reaching the asteroid, the spacecraft will begin sending back images of 16 Psyche while conducting a two-year study of its surface and collecting data to gain a better understanding of its composition. The mission, powered by solar electric propulsion, is expected to reach the asteroid in July 2029.

While NASA has previously believed that 16 Psyche may be an exposed core of a planetesimal, an early planetary building block, the agency now acknowledges that it may instead be a remnant from a different type of iron-rich body in the solar system. This mission will help shed light on the true nature of the asteroid.

In addition to studying the asteroid, the spacecraft will also be testing new laser communications technology developed by NASA JPL called Deep Space Optical Communications. This technology is expected to transmit data and images at least ten times faster than conventional systems and will be tested for its capabilities in sending data at faster rates beyond the Moon.

출처: NASA, SpaceX

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0