도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선이 소행성 샘플을 떨어뜨릴 예정

By가브리엘 보타

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선이 소행성 샘플을 떨어뜨릴 예정

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is about to return to Earth on Sunday, September 24, to deliver samples from asteroid Bennu. This milestone marks NASA’s first attempt to retrieve a piece of pure space rock. The spacecraft is scheduled to drop off the capsule containing the asteroid samples at 10:55 a.m. ET. You can watch the historic moment live through NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

The plan is for the spacecraft to drop off its cargo during a close flyby of Earth. The capsule will then perform a parachute-assisted landing at the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range. The landing location has to be within a specific ellipse. OSIRIS-REx launched in September 2016 and reached asteroid Bennu in December 2018. After spending two years observing the space rock, the spacecraft landed on Bennu and collected a sample from its surface in October 2020.

This mission is significant because it marks NASA’s first attempt at retrieving a sample from an asteroid. Bennu is a small, near-Earth asteroid that scientists believe might have broken off from a larger carbon-rich asteroid 700 million to 2 billion years ago. By bringing the asteroid sample back to Earth, scientists hope to uncover clues about the origins of life and whether asteroids carried the building blocks of life to our planet.

Once the sample is delivered, OSIRIS-REx will continue its mission to explore asteroid Apophis. The mission will be renamed to OSIRIS-APEX (OSIRIS-Apophis Explorer). Stay updated on spaceflight news by following us on Twitter and bookmarking Gizmodo’s dedicated Spaceflight page.

출처 :
– NASA/Keegan Barber (image)
– Gizmodo (source)

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

완화 전좌 탐색 및 컬럼비아 점박이 개구리에 미치는 영향

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

새로운 연구에서는 콜롬비아 점박이 개구리에 대한 완화 전좌의 영향을 조사합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

컬럼비아 점박이 개구리에 대한 완화 전좌의 영향 연구

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

완화 전좌 탐색 및 컬럼비아 점박이 개구리에 미치는 영향

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구에서는 콜롬비아 점박이 개구리에 대한 완화 전좌의 영향을 조사합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

컬럼비아 점박이 개구리에 대한 완화 전좌의 영향 연구

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

브라이언 메이 경은 NASA의 성공적인 소행성 샘플 수집을 자랑스럽게 지원합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0