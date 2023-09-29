도시의 삶

귀상어 상어의 발달에 대한 새로운 통찰력

By로버트 앤드류

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
귀상어 상어의 발달에 대한 새로운 통찰력

Researchers have finally captured the process of hammer formation in hammerhead sharks, offering a never-before-seen glimpse into the iconic shark’s development. Hammerhead sharks have always been a mystery due to their unique appearance, with broad snouts and widely spaced eyes. While the evolution of their distinct hammer-shaped heads is understood, how they actually form has remained unknown.

Hammerheads are notoriously difficult to study, as they do not lay eggs like other fish species. In addition, many hammerhead species are endangered, making it challenging to study their embryonic development. To overcome these obstacles, the researchers turned their attention to bonnethead sharks, the smallest species of hammerheads, which are abundant in certain areas. The researchers used preserved embryos from bonnetheads caught during previous research to ensure no additional harm was done to the population.

By studying embryos from different stages of development, the researchers were able to piece together step-by-step footage of the hammer formation process. They discovered that while the bonnethead’s head forms early in development, the hammer does not appear until later, around halfway through gestation. Cartilage expands from around the nose, forming a broad, rounded shape that becomes the hammerhead’s distinct feature.

This groundbreaking research provides valuable insights into the development of hammerhead sharks, which have historically been difficult to study. The findings also have broader implications for comparative developmental research in both sharks and other vertebrates. Understanding the origins and diversity of craniofacial features in the animal kingdom can shed light on the evolutionary processes behind unique physical traits.

The study, published in the journal Developmental Dynamics, marks a significant milestone in unraveling the mysteries of hammerhead shark development. It presents a rare glimpse into the formation of these iconic creatures, offering a platform for future research into their origins and further understanding the wonders of nature.

출처 :
– Study published in Developmental Dynamics

