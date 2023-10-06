도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

오늘밤 12개의 위성을 궤도에 발사할 베가 로켓

By맘포 브레시아

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
오늘밤 12개의 위성을 궤도에 발사할 베가 로켓

A Vega rocket operated by Arianespace is scheduled to launch tonight, marking its first mission of the year. The 100-foot-tall rocket is designed to carry relatively small payloads, capable of transporting up to 3,300 pounds to a circular orbit 435 miles above Earth. Tonight’s mission, named VV23, will be the first for the standard Vega variant since November 2021.

The main payloads for this mission include THEOS-2, an Earth-imaging satellite developed for the government of Thailand, and FormoSat-7R/Triton, developed by Taiwan’s space agency. FormoSat-7R/Triton is equipped with GNSS-R, a system that collects signals reflecting off the sea surface to calculate wind field over the oceans. This data will be shared with the global meteorology community to improve typhoon forecasting.

In addition to the two main payloads, the Vega rocket will also carry 10 other payloads for six different customers. In total, the 12 satellites being launched tonight weigh 2,738 pounds. The launch is set to take place from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, and can be watched live on Space.com or via Arianespace’s website.

출처 :
– 아리안스페이스
– 스페이스닷컴

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

고양이 가르랑거림과 보컬 프라이의 놀라운 연관성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

고대 나무 나이테는 14,300년 전의 거대한 태양폭풍을 드러냅니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

지구 관측 및 우주 기술 향상을 위해 첨단 위성 XNUMX기 발사

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

고양이 가르랑거림과 보컬 프라이의 놀라운 연관성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

고대 나무 나이테는 14,300년 전의 거대한 태양폭풍을 드러냅니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

지구 관측 및 우주 기술 향상을 위해 첨단 위성 XNUMX기 발사

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

VERITAS 임무: 아이슬란드의 도움으로 금성 연구

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0