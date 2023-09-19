도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

핑크 다이아몬드의 형성: 아가일 광산에서 얻은 통찰

By비키 스타브로풀루

19년 2023월 XNUMX일
핑크 다이아몬드의 형성: 아가일 광산에서 얻은 통찰

A recent study conducted by researchers from Curtin University, mining company Rio Tinto, and international colleagues delved into the formation of pink diamonds and their connection to the breakup of a supercontinent. The study focused on the renowned Argyle diamond mine in Western Australia, which produced over 90% of the world’s pink diamonds. By analyzing material from the mine, the researchers determined that the volcanic eruption that brought the diamonds to the surface occurred approximately 1.3 billion years ago, coinciding with the breakup of the supercontinent Nuna.

The formation of pink diamonds begins deep within the Earth’s crust, where carbon crystallizes into colorless diamonds under immense pressure. The collision of continental blocks, as seen in the Kimberley and Northern Australia, caused a deformation in the diamond crystals, leading to their pink coloration. The researchers also discovered that the diamonds needed to ascend rapidly to the surface through a volcanic eruption to retain their diamond form.

While the study sheds light on the formation of pink diamonds and their connection to supercontinent breakup events, finding similar diamond deposits remains a challenge. The seams that join continental blocks can become covered by sediment over millions or billions of years, concealing potential diamond-bearing deposits. Additionally, the diamond-bearing pipes are often narrow, making their discovery even more difficult.

Despite these challenges, the study provides valuable insights for prospectors and the diamond industry in locating potential sites for pink diamonds. Understanding the geological processes behind the formation of these rare gems may aid in narrowing down potential areas for exploration and mining. However, the process of finding pink diamonds is anticipated to remain complex and require extensive research and exploration efforts.

출처 :

– Main Source: Nature Communications: “The timing of mantle metasomatism in the formation of the Argyle diamond deposit, Western Australia”

– Additional Source: ABC News Australia: “Argyle diamonds: Outback mine’s famous pink gems born from ancient supercontinent breakup”

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

수백만 명의 아메리카 대륙에서 환상적인 금환 일식을 목격했습니다.

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 유타 사막에 착륙할 소행성 샘플 캡슐 출시 예정

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

목적 있는 행동의 기원: 유아 연구로부터 얻은 통찰

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

수백만 명의 아메리카 대륙에서 환상적인 금환 일식을 목격했습니다.

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 유타 사막에 착륙할 소행성 샘플 캡슐 출시 예정

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

목적 있는 행동의 기원: 유아 연구로부터 얻은 통찰

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

OSIRIS-REx 임무: 외계 암석 표본을 지구로 다시 가져오기

23년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0