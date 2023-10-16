도시의 삶

과학

아산화질소의 위험성: 기분전환용 약물에 대한 자세히 살펴보기

By맘포 브레시아

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
Nitrous oxide, commonly known as “laughing gas,” is a recreational drug that has gained popularity among young individuals due to its affordability and easy online accessibility. However, this recreational drug comes with serious health risks, particularly neurological issues stemming from a vitamin B12 deficiency.

Chronic use of nitrous oxide can lead to damage to the spinal cord, nerve damage affecting strength and sensation, and behavioral abnormalities. These symptoms are indicative of functional vitamin B12 deficiency. It is crucial for medical professionals to inquire about nitrous oxide use when patients present symptoms suggestive of vitamin B12 deficiency.

Furthermore, nitrous oxide is not only used as a recreational drug but also as an anesthetic in pediatric and dental procedures. Its low cost and readily available online make it an attractive option for those seeking a quick high. According to the 2021 Global Drug Survey, 10% of respondents from around the world and 15% of Canadian respondents reported using nitrous oxide in the previous year.

The concerning rise in the recreational use of nitrous oxide has prompted medical professionals to address the associated health implications. Dr. Cyrille De Halleux, an internal medicine specialist and resident at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and the University of Toronto, emphasizes the need for clinicians to inquire about nitrous oxide use in patients with unexplained findings suggestive of vitamin B12 deficiency or other compatible neurological symptoms.

Treatment for nitrous oxide toxicity involves discontinuing the use of the substance, vitamin B12 supplementation, and methionine. It is crucial to raise awareness about the dangers of nitrous oxide as a recreational drug and enhance preventive measures to protect the health and well-being of individuals.

참조 :
– “Diagnosis and management of toxicity associated with the recreational use of nitrous oxide” by Cyrille De Halleux and David N. Juurlink, Canadian Medical Association Journal

