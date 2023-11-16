A recent study conducted by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences has uncovered a promising potential in vinigrol—the natural product—in inhibiting the body’s inflammatory response. The team, led by Prof. Wang Lei from the Institute of Biophysics, identified protein disulfide isomerase (PDI) as the direct target of vinigrol on the cell membrane.

Vinigrol has been known for its various biological activities, including anti-hypertension and inhibition of platelet aggregation. However, this study sheds light on its ability to antagonize tumor necrosis factor α (TNF-α) signaling, which plays a central role in autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

By designing and synthesizing a bioactive photoaffinity small molecule probe, the researchers successfully pinpointed PDI as the protein target of vinigrol. Further investigations revealed that vinigrol binds to the b’ domain of PDI, inhibiting its different activities like reduction, oxidation, isomerization, and molecular chaperone functions. At the cellular level, vinigrol was found to inhibit TNF-α-induced cell death, enhance the protease activity of ADAM17, and induce the cleavage of TNFR1.

In a collagen-induced rheumatoid arthritis mouse model, vinigrol exhibited significant efficacy in reducing arthritic score and joint damage by inducing TNFR1 shedding. This promising result suggests that targeting the PDI-ADAM17 signaling module to regulate the shedding of cytokine receptors could be a potential strategy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

The findings of this study pave the way for further research in developing novel and selective small molecule inhibitors of TNF-α signaling, offering new possibilities for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis.

FAQ

What is vinigrol?

Vinigrol is a natural product with diverse biological activities, including anti-hypertension and inhibition of platelet aggregation.

이 연구의 의의는 무엇입니까?

The study highlights vinigrol’s ability to suppress inflammatory response by inhibiting the TNF-α signaling pathway through its interaction with protein disulfide isomerase (PDI). This discovery opens up new possibilities for the development of treatments for autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

How does vinigrol work?

Vinigrol binds to the b’ domain of PDI, inhibiting its various activities and enhancing the protease activity of ADAM17. This leads to the shedding of immune receptors TNFR1, which antagonizes the TNF-α signaling pathway.

이 연구의 의미는 무엇입니까?

The study suggests that targeting the PDI-ADAM17 signaling module may hold promise in the treatment of autoimmune diseases. By regulating the shedding of cytokine receptors, such as TNFR1, it may be possible to mitigate the inflammatory response associated with conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.