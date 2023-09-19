도시의 삶

과학

NASA 태양탐사선, 강력한 태양 폭발의 희귀 영상 포착

By가브리엘 보타

19년 2023월 XNUMX일
A NASA solar probe successfully navigated through a powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun, providing valuable evidence for a long-standing theory, the agency announced. The Parker Solar Probe captured video footage of the rare event as it flew through the CME on September 5, 2022.

Coronal mass ejections are eruptions of plasma in the sun’s outer atmosphere. They have the potential to cause space weather disturbances that can pose risks to satellites and disrupt communication and navigation systems. In some cases, powerful CMEs can even disrupt power grids on Earth.

Scientists had theorized that CMEs could interact with interplanetary dust, carrying it outward. This theory was proposed in a 2003 paper. The recent observations from the Parker Solar Probe confirmed this phenomenon, as it observed the CME acting like a vacuum cleaner and displacing dust particles up to approximately 6 million miles from the Sun. However, the dust was quickly replenished.

Studying the interaction between CMEs and interplanetary dust is important for predicting the speed at which CMEs travel from the sun to Earth. This knowledge can aid in establishing better forecasts for CME arrival and potential impacts on our planet.

The Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, continues its mission of exploring the sun’s atmosphere by traveling closer to its surface than any previous spacecraft. This proximity provides unprecedented opportunities to study the sun and its various phenomena.

By observing and analyzing events like the encounter with the CME, scientists can expand their understanding of the sun’s behavior and improve their ability to forecast and mitigate potential space weather hazards.

출처 :
– 나사
– Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

