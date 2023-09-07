도시의 삶

우크라이나 전쟁 부상 환자에게서 놀라운 수준의 항생제 내성 발견

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
우크라이나 전쟁 부상 환자에게서 놀라운 수준의 항생제 내성 발견

Researchers have discovered a concerning level of antibiotic resistance in bacteria from war-wounded patients in Ukraine. The study, conducted by Lund University in Sweden in collaboration with Ukrainian microbiologists, found unprecedented resistance levels, particularly in the Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria. This has raised the need for international support to address this grave concern.

The study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, analyzed bacterial resistance in patients wounded in the war and treated in hospitals. The findings revealed that many patients had bacteria with remarkably high levels of resistance. Professor Kristian Riesbeck, a Clinical Bacteriology expert at Lund University, expressed his surprise at encountering bacteria with such high levels of resistance. He emphasized the urgency of the situation and the need for assistance in Ukraine.

The war not only caused immense human suffering but also led to a battle against resistant bacteria. The overwhelmed wards and destroyed infrastructure in hospitals contributed to patients acquiring infections during their treatment. Samples were collected from 141 war victims, including adults with injuries and infants with pneumonia. Results showed that several Gram-negative bacteria exhibited resistance to commonly used antibiotics, including those not yet available in the market. Additionally, nearly 10% of samples contained bacteria resistant to colistin, even considered the “last-resort” antibiotic.

Kristian Riesbeck expressed concern about the resistance displayed by Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria, which can cause illness even in people with a healthy immune system. He pointed out that the extent of resistance observed in this study surpasses anything seen before, with 6% of samples containing bacteria resistant to all antibiotics tested. Riesbeck stressed the importance of assisting Ukraine in addressing this ongoing situation to prevent the further spread of resistant bacteria and protect the entire European region.

– “Highly multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacterial infections in war victims in Ukraine, 2022” – Oskar Ljungquist, Oleksandr Nazarchuk, Gunnar Kahlmeter, Vigith Andrews, Thalea Koithan, Lisa Wasserstrom, Dmytro Dmytriiev, Nadiia Fomina, Vira Bebyk, Erika Matuschek, and Kristian Riesbeck – The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

