스페인의 ANSER CubeSats, 대형 비행 및 이베리아 해역 이미지 촬영

By맘포 브레시아

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
Spain’s ANSER CubeSats, developed by the Spanish Institute of Aerospace Technology (INTA), will soon be launched on Europe’s Vega flight. These three shoebox-sized satellites, known as the Advanced Nanosatellite Systems for Earth-observation Research (ANSER), will work together as a cluster, orbiting around 500 km altitude and maintaining formation at an optimum 10 km apart from each other. They do not have onboard propulsion systems but instead control their relative positions by using wing-like flaps to surf on the airflow at the top of Earth’s atmosphere. The flaps can be deployed to drag the satellites downward or lift them upward and sideways.

The ANSER mission takes inspiration from birds flying in formation, with one of the CubeSats serving as a leader and undertaking communications with the ground. The leader satellite is connected to the other two satellites via inter-satellite links. The main target of ANSER’s joint observations is the quality of inland Iberian lakes and reservoirs, as well as comparable water bodies worldwide. The satellites are equipped with a hyperspectral imager named CINCLUS, which consists of four spectrometers and panchromatic cameras. These sensors provide insight into the suspended contents of water bodies, including pollution levels and the presence of harmful microorganisms.

CubeSats and nanosatellites have become highly valued spacecraft in recent years due to their short development times, low costs, and improved functionality. However, their operational performance can still be challenging due to limitations such as available power, ground coverage, and resolution. The use of distributed systems, such as clusters and constellations, along with miniaturization, is being explored to overcome these limitations.

The operational lifespan of an ANSER cluster will be limited to two or three years, but the fractionated platform approach allows for the addition of replacement CubeSats and hardware upgrades in orbit. This ensures that the overall mission can continue uninterrupted. The ANSER mission was selected for flight through the European Commission’s In-Orbit Demonstration/In-Orbit Validation program, which supports the early orbital testing of new technologies.

출처: 유럽 우주국

