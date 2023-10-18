도시의 삶

빛의 벡터 스핀-궤도 홀 효과 이해

When a soccer player kicks a static ball, they can make it rotate and travel in an arced trajectory. This requires skill and experience. Similarly, in optics, there is an effect called the spin Hall effect of light (SHEL), where the behavior of a focused beam is dependent on its spin and vorticity.

A recent article published in Opto-Electronic Science introduces a vectorial analysis of the spin-orbital Hall effect of light upon tight focusing in free space. The authors highlight the importance of understanding the distribution of different components of an asymmetric light beam with spin and vorticity. By studying this effect, researchers can gain insights into how the beam can be manipulated to hit a target accurately.

In the study, the researchers analyze the shifts and redistributions of the electric field components in the focal plane of the beam. This is achieved by breaking the azimuthal symmetry of the system and using Cartesian coordinates. The results show that all three Cartesian components of the electric field in the focal plane experience shifts and redistributions, which are related to the shifts and redistributions of angular momentum.

The spin-orbital Hall effect of light is manifested through spin-orbit and orbit-orbit interactions, where spin and orbital angular momentum are converted and reorganized. The study also demonstrates the occurrence of orbit-spin conversion, where orbital angular momentum acts as a catalyst for the redistribution of spin angular momentum.

Understanding the vectorial spin-orbital Hall effect of light has implications for various applications, such as laser patterning. By manipulating the spin and orbital angular momentum of the light beam, researchers can control the fabrication of microreliefs in materials.

In conclusion, the vectorial spin-orbital Hall effect of light plays a crucial role in the behavior of focused beams. By analyzing the shifts and redistributions of electric field components, researchers can gain insights into how to manipulate light beams for specific applications. This understanding has the potential to advance various fields, including optics and material science.

출처 :
Opto-Electronic Science (2023). DOI: 10.29026/oes.2023.230014

