도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

원숭이 B 바이러스에 대한 새로운 신속하고 시각적인 검출 방법 개발

By비키 스타브로풀루

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
원숭이 B 바이러스에 대한 새로운 신속하고 시각적인 검출 방법 개발

A new article has been published in the Zoonoses journal, announcing the development of a rapid and visual detection method for Monkey B virus (BV) infection in humans and macaque species. This is significant because BV has a high mortality rate of approximately 80%, and it is transmitted to humans through bites, scratches, and other injuries inflicted by macaques.

The research team developed two recombinase polymerase amplification (RPA) assays, named RPA-VF-UL27 and RPA-VF-US6, which target two conserved genes associated with BV. These assays were combined with a closed vertical flow (VF) visualization strip, creating a one-off device for easy and efficient diagnosis.

After optimizing the reaction conditions, the sensitivities and specificities of the two assays were compared. RPA-VF-US6 showed excellent performance in detecting the positive plasmid control, with a detection limit of 28 copies. On the other hand, RPA-VF-UL27 had cross-reactivity with HSV-1, but it could still accurately detect even 3.4 copies of plasmid standards.

One of the significant findings was that RPA-VF-US6 had excellent performance at room temperature, with a detection limit of 2,800 plasmid copies. This indicates its potential for use in point-of-care (POC) testing, making it suitable for field laboratories without sophisticated instruments.

Overall, the development of these two RPA assays showcases a simple, rapid, and specific method for the visualization diagnosis of Monkey B virus. The entire reaction can be completed at a constant temperature within 30 minutes, making it a valuable tool to protect veterinarians, laboratory researchers, and support personnel from the threat of BV infection.

출처 :
– Chen, X., et al. (2023) Rapid and Visual Detection of Monkey B Virus Based on Recombinase Polymerase Amplification. Zoonoses. doi.org/10.15212/ZOONOSES-2023-0031.

