호주 연구자들은 카올리나이트 점토를 사용하여 광물 발견 개선

By비키 스타브로풀루

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers in Australia have discovered that kaolinite, a type of clay found abundantly across the country, can be used to enhance mineral discovery. Kaolinite is the most common clay found in Australia and is formed through the weathering of rocks over time. According to Dr. Adrian Noble, a researcher involved in the study, the unique properties of kaolinite make it effective for mineral exploration.

The team of researchers focused on ultrafine particles of kaolinite, which are less than two microns in size. Despite their small size, these particles have a large surface area that allows them to adsorb metals from the surrounding environment. Through this process, the clay particles can trap and retain metals such as gold, nickel, and platinum.

To improve the detection of metals in areas with transported cover, the researchers developed a method called UltraFine+. This technique offers more reliable and sensitive results compared to traditional soil sampling methods. By overlaying the UltraFine+ results over a surveyed region, areas with naturally higher metal accumulation can be identified. This reduces the search area for minerals and minimizes the environmental impact of exploration campaigns.

The use of kaolinite clay in mineral discovery could lead to more precise and environmentally friendly exploration practices. By analyzing ultrafine particles of kaolinite in a laboratory setting, researchers can identify metals of interest and target specific areas for further investigation.

This research opens up new possibilities for mineral exploration in Australia and provides valuable insights into the properties and applications of kaolinite clay.

출처 :
– Dr. Adrian Noble, media statement
– Study on the use of kaolinite clay in mineral discovery, [source]

