자원이 부족한 지역에서 불량 약물을 검출하는 새로운 방법

로버트 앤드류

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
자원이 부족한 지역에서 불량 약물을 검출하는 새로운 방법

In a recent study, researchers from the University of Liège and the University of Yaoundé have developed a cost-effective method using handheld near-infrared (NIR) spectrophotometers to detect substandard drugs in low-resource areas. The study, published in Applied Spectroscopy, demonstrated the successful transfer and application of robust calibration models, offering a promising solution to combat poor-quality medicines in regions with limited resources.

The scientists aimed to address the growing problem of ineffective medications in low-resource areas. They utilized near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy as a possible technique to combat this issue. They developed, validated, and transferred methods for quantifying the contents of ciprofloxacin and metronidazole tablets using a handheld NIR spectrophotometer in transmission mode, known as NIR-M-T1, coupled with chemometrics, specifically the partial least squares regression (PLSR) algorithm. This approach provides a cost-effective and rapid alternative to traditional laboratory methods for drug quality assessment.

Initially, the quantitative PLSR models were validated in Belgium, characterized by a temperate oceanic climate. The models were then transferred to Cameroon, a tropical climate zone, where researchers faced challenges in accurately predicting new validation series using the initial models. To overcome this hurdle, two augmentation strategies were devised to make the predictive models more robust against environmental factors.

During in-field analysis of ciprofloxacin and metronidazole tablet samples collected from three different cities in Cameroon, the resulting models were put to the test. The content results obtained using both augmentation strategies closely aligned and were not statistically different. However, the first strategy was easier to implement, while the second strategy excelled in terms of model diagnostic measures and accuracy profiles.

Two samples from the collected tablets were found to be noncompliant in terms of their content, and these results were subsequently confirmed using high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), which is considered the reference method for pharmaceutical content analysis.

This research demonstrates the potential of low-cost handheld NIR spectrophotometers and robust calibration models in improving the efficiency and accuracy of drug quality assessment, ultimately safeguarding public health. The researchers believe that this innovative approach can serve as a blueprint for similar initiatives in other low-resource areas, contributing to the ongoing battle to ensure the safety and effectiveness of pharmaceuticals worldwide.

By 로버트 앤드류

