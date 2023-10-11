도시의 삶

한 연구에서 사워도우의 다양한 밀가루가 미생물 생태계를 형성한다는 사실이 밝혀졌습니다

By로버트 앤드류

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study conducted by researchers at North Carolina State University reveals that the use of different types of flour in sourdough baking contributes to the formation of distinct bacterial communities. These variations in microbial communities have a significant impact on the aromas and flavors of sourdough bread.

The study aimed to replicate the practices of bakers in their kitchens. The researchers created four sourdough starters using a total of ten different flours, including both flours with gluten and gluten-free options. The starters were maintained in the same environment and fed daily for 14 days.

Data collected from each starter included pH and height measurements, as well as aroma observations. Additionally, DNA sequencing was conducted to determine the diversity and abundance of bacteria in each sample.

Over the 14-day period, the researchers observed that each type of flour led to increasingly distinct microbial communities in the starters. This indicates that different bacteria thrive on the nutritional compounds present in different flours.

The study revealed a wide variety of metabolic outputs, resulting in different aromas produced by the bacterial communities. For example, amaranth sourdough produced an aroma reminiscent of ham, rye had a fruity aroma, and buckwheat had an earthy smell.

One surprising finding was that rye flour fostered a significantly wider diversity of bacteria compared to other flours, with more than 30 types of bacteria present. Additionally, seven out of the ten flours produced starters with high levels of bacteria that produce acetic acid, contributing to the sour tang in sourdough.

This study provides valuable insights for bakers who want to modify the flavors and aromas of their sourdough bread. By selecting different types of flour, bakers can influence the microbial communities thriving in their sourdough starters, resulting in a wide range of unique flavors.

출처 : PeerJ (2023). DOI: 10.7717/peerj.16163

